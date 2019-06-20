Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene Faye (Wilk) Rohrbauck, 85, of Bellingham, WA died April 7, 2019 at a nursing home facility with family members at her side after a brief illness of pneumonia, which followed a longer battle with cancer. Born in 1933 and raised in Fairmont, MN, Arlene married Veryl Rohrbauck in Chamberlain, SD in 1950. They moved to Seattle in 1959 when their daughter Susan was little. Soon after, Susan suffered brain damage, requiring lifetime care. They moved to Kent, WA and had another daughter, Karen, several years later. Arlene primarily worked as a janitor and housekeeper, often for disabled and elderly individuals enabling them to live independently. After retirement, Arlene, Veryl, and Susan moved to Salt Lake City, UT and then to Bellingham, WA to be near Karen’s family. Over 37 years, Arlene was diagnosed with bladder cancer, large cell carcinoma in her lung, small cell carcinoma in her lung and brain, and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Her stubbornness and determination to beat cancer led to 37 years of life we didn’t expect to have with her. In the last four years of her life, she broke both of her hips, which led to post-surgical dementia and her final decline. Arlene loved to craft and sew, to preserve and can produce, and to make new desserts for family and friends. She loved to research family genealogy and would stay up late into the night to track down information. She is survived by her daughters Susan and Karen (Jerald) Stout, grandchildren Rory and Wesley, sister Geneva, and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter Abigail, husband Veryl, her father Alfred, mother Sophia, her brothers Kenneth, Lewis, and Leroy, sisters Lavange and Diane, and several other extended family members. Arlene chose not to have a funeral or memorial service. Her ashes will be interred in Reliance, SD alongside her husband’s. She asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Abigail Tandy Maye Stout Memorial Scholarship at Western Washington University.

Published in Bellingham Herald on June 20, 2019

