Arlene Faye (Wilk) Rohrbauck, 85, of Bellingham, WA died April 7, 2019 at a nursing home facility with family members at her side after a brief illness of pneumonia, which followed a longer battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughters Susan and Karen (Jerald) Stout, grandchildren Rory and Wesley, and other family. She was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter Abigail, husband Veryl, and other family. Arlene chose not to have a funeral or memorial service. Her ashes will be interred in Reliance, SD alongside her husband’s. She asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Abigail Tandy Maye Stout Memorial Scholarship at Western Washington University.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 23, 2019