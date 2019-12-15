Arlene, or Arlie, as she was known to family and friends, has entered Heaven’s Gates to be greeted by her husband and best friend Daryl who died August 1, 2004 and who has been dearly missed. Arlie and Daryl met in Seattle and were married there on Valentine’s Day in 1962. They then pursued their life together with great joy, enthusiasm and happiness inspired by each other and their faith in God. They lived in Spokane, Hoodsport, and Birch Bay, prior to moving to Bellingham in 1977 and forming their real estate company, Atrium Properties. Arlie was born in Edmonton, Alberta, to Johnny and Louise (Steffes) Lamarre. Surviving are her sister Joan Hunt of Edmonton, Alberta, her sister Sharon Lamarre of Alberta Beach, Alberta, her dear friends Norm and Gina Colon of Bellingham, and many loving relatives and friends. Arlie knew that she lived a very full and rewarding life and that she left nothing undone. Please celebrate her life with Love, Laughter and your Favorite Song. You may share your memories of Arlie with her sisters Joan and Sharon at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 15, 2019