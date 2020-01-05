Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arnold T. (Arnie) Raaymakers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arnie passed away peacefully with his family at his side on December 2, 2019 after a short illness complicated by Alzheimer’s. Arnie was born on March 3rd, 1930 to Anna and John Raaymakers and raised in Lynden WA. Arnie attended Lynden High School (class of 1948), Seattle University and San Jose State University, where he received his Engineering degree in 1953. After graduating from SJSU, Arnie joined the Army and while stationed in El Paso Texas, he met his first wife, Margarita. They married in 1955 and moved to San Jose. They had four children, later divorced but remained on friendly terms. After his service in the Army, he worked as a surveyor for the City of Sunnyvale and then from 1957 to 1991, he was a Survey Party Chief for Caltrans. In 1976, Arnie married Lynn and they settled in Livermore, CA. In 1991, they retired back to Lynden. After Lynn passed in April of 2017, Arnie moved to San Jose, CA to be closer to his family. Arnie was also predeceased by his parents, Anna and John Raaymakers and brother Ted. He is survived by his children; Barbara (Marshall), Stevan (Veronica), John (Hoan) Mike (Jill), his grandchildren, Matthew, Alejandro and Andres and his former wife, Margarita, five stepchildren, a nephew, two nieces, and family in the Netherlands. Arnie was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed traveling, reading, and was an avid Notre Dame football fan. A Memorial Mass will take place at 11:00 am on January 18 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lynden WA. Donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arnie passed away peacefully with his family at his side on December 2, 2019 after a short illness complicated by Alzheimer's. Arnie was born on March 3rd, 1930 to Anna and John Raaymakers and raised in Lynden WA. Arnie attended Lynden High School (class of 1948), Seattle University and San Jose State University, where he received his Engineering degree in 1953. After graduating from SJSU, Arnie joined the Army and while stationed in El Paso Texas, he met his first wife, Margarita. They married in 1955 and moved to San Jose. They had four children, later divorced but remained on friendly terms. After his service in the Army, he worked as a surveyor for the City of Sunnyvale and then from 1957 to 1991, he was a Survey Party Chief for Caltrans. In 1976, Arnie married Lynn and they settled in Livermore, CA. In 1991, they retired back to Lynden. After Lynn passed in April of 2017, Arnie moved to San Jose, CA to be closer to his family. Arnie was also predeceased by his parents, Anna and John Raaymakers and brother Ted. He is survived by his children; Barbara (Marshall), Stevan (Veronica), John (Hoan) Mike (Jill), his grandchildren, Matthew, Alejandro and Andres and his former wife, Margarita, five stepchildren, a nephew, two nieces, and family in the Netherlands. Arnie was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed traveling, reading, and was an avid Notre Dame football fan. A Memorial Mass will take place at 11:00 am on January 18 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lynden WA. Donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus or the Alzheimer's Association. Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 5, 2020

