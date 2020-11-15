1/1
Arrena Mae Larsen
1918 - 2020
October 20, 1918 - October 26, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - On October 26, 2020 my mother Arrena Mae Larsen left the bonds of this world to continue her journey. She has gone on to join her family to be reunited with them in heaven. She was born on October 2, 1918 and was the oldest of eight children, who all are previously deceased. She was a longtime resident of Bellingham. Arrena is survived by her daughter Pamela Larsen of Salt Lake City, UT, nephew Robert Blair, niece Julie Blair of Bellingham, Peggy Davis of Tennessee, Linda Ervin of Massachusetts, Carol Hunt of Ohio, Jeffrey Ervin of Ohio, Nancy Hensley of Kentucky and many numerous nieces and nephews. Per her request there will be no services. If you wish to honor her please make a donation in her name to a favorite charity. You may share your memories of Arrena at www.westfordfuneralhome.com


Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
