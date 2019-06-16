Art Van Winkle passed away on May 3, 2019 in Thousand Palms, CA. He was born in Everett WA on Jan. 18, 1926. Art is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rita, daughter Kathy Hutchinson (Tony), son Ken Van Winkle (Sharlene) 4 grandchildren, Aaron Hecock (Elizabeth), Joshua Hecock (Jessica) Erika Van Winkle (fiancé Matt McEachron) Reid Hutchinson (Michelle) great granddaughter Evelyn Hecock, sister Margaret Wilkinson, brother Don Van Winkle (Darlene) and numerous nieces nephew and cousins. Art served his country in WWII as a tail gunner on a B25 in the China-India-Burma theatre under General Chennault. He worked in Bellingham WA at the Department of Social and Health Services for 30 years, retiring in 1980. He and Rita traveled extensively in their retirement years. Art was a kind gentle man always ready with a compliment. and is greatly missed by his family and friends. If you wish to honor Art please give to in his name.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 16, 2019