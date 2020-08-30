1/
Artencia Johanna Brown
Artencia Johanna Brown (Arty), age 87, was born March 21, 1933 to parents Johnny and Amy (Jensen) Johnson and passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Blaine. Arty attended Blaine School system. She had 2 younger sisters, Linda Silverthorne (Sam) and Betty Jean Crape (Art), both deceased. Arty married Darryl W. Brown on September 2, 1950, (Darryl) passed away May 17, 2019). She is survived by their 4 children, Mike Brown (Trish), Wendy Metzger (Rick), Kelly Brown (Carin) and Dale Brown, seven grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren (whom live locally). Arty worked at North Bellingham School as the school secretary for 30 years. She made happy memories for many who had the privilege of both working with her and the students that passed through. She was very proud of her Icelandic Heritage. Donations can be made to the Whatcom County Humane Society, 2172 Division Street, Bellingham, WA 98226 which Arty and Darryl supported for many years. Please share your thoughts and memories of Arty online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
