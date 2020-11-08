Arthur Barnes

March 20, 1927 - October 30, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Born to a family of ten children, Arthur had many fond memories of his brothers and sisters. Building a plane with brother Carl, they could actually sit on and fly a few feet off the ground. Hunting with brother Les and brother-in-law Bill. He loved to fly fish, paint and his photography. His most memorable experiences were of his days in the Navy. He joined at age 16 with help from an uncle, and entered WWII, proudly serving on the USS Zellars. He was a Kamikaze survivor, earned a purple heart, and kept in touch with his shipmates. He met the love of his life, Alvena, and they were together more than 60 years, raising two children. During this time, he earned his BA from Brooks Institute (photography) and a Masters from Pepperdine University. He met celebrities, presidents, traveled extensively, and wrote and published several books. He lived an amazing life with many stories to share, as a life well-lived should be. He is preceded in death by his wife, son and several siblings. May they welcome him on this next great adventure. His daughter Jerilyn, son-in-law Bo, grandson Cole, sister Stella, brother Les and many others will miss him greatly. Donations to Whatcom Hospice would be appreciated.





