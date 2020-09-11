On Sunday 6th, 2020 Arthur J. Hendrickson, age 95, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 4th, 1925 in Bellingham to Freeman and Lena Hendrickson. At a young age Art served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. Art married the love of his life, Anna Wall, on Valentine’s Day; 1948. After serving in WWII Art was a career firefighter for over 27 years, proudly serving the Bellingham Fire Department, retiring as a Fire Captain. In his younger years Art was a feisty boxer and a pretty good one too. Art enjoyed fishing and telling stories to anybody that was around, trips to Reno with friends and family, coaching and pitching fast pitch with his son Bill, and bowling with family and his close fireman friends. While watching the Mariners and Seahawks he was the ultimate recliner sideline coach. Art and Anna were known for their gorgeous dahlias they grew in their garden. Art’s family was most important to him; his grandchildren would light up his day as soon as they walked in the door. Art was always there for his grandchildren, and treated their friends like family. He was the family’s real life superhero, and made everybody who walked through his front door feel welcomed. Art’s generosity, kindness, and the way he chose to live his life will never be forgotten. As far as grandpas go, our family truly hit the jack-pot. Art was preceded in death by his wife Anna on April 21st of this year, and his son William in 2007. He survived by his daughter Violet Lambert, granddaughters Tammy Hendrickson-West (Mark), Angela Hendrickson (William), Stephanie Turner (Brenton), and Tiffany Bergerson (Jeremiah), great-grandchildren Kennedy and Brady West, Justin McElroy, Ava and Liam Turner and Dominik, Baylei, Jaxsyn and Jayce Bergerson, great-great-granddaughter Kinley McElroy, daughters-in-law Diana Van Ry and Sheryl Johnson, and many loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Westford Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 16th from 1-3pm. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 17th at 2pm at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
