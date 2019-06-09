Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur James Hawkes. View Sign Service Information Moles Farewell Tributes-Bellingham 2465 Lakeway Drive Bellingham , WA 98229 (360)-733-0510 Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur James Hawkes, age 91, passed away early on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. Not everyone believes it still… His passing confirms that kryptonite exists and he is missed already. Born in Mt. Vernon on July 7, 1927 to Joseph and Rebecca (Robertson) Hawkes, he was a lifelong resident of Bellingham. Forged in the Depression, and two stints in the U.S. Army and U.S. Merchant Marines tempered him in toughness and principle for a life of hard work. He was a champion of fairness with the soul of a fighter and a strong will. He was a sailor and soldier through and through. A veteran of various backbreaking jobs, Arthur was a guy more apt to joke than complain. He enjoyed sharing meals, many stories, and laughter with family and friends. Spending time with others near the bay, or working in the woodpile were noteworthy favorites. Sweetly, Arthur’s sense of humor remained intact, and his laughter could be heard through to his last days. Those who predeceased him is a testament to his resilience: wife Verna, his mother, his father, sister Lila Elick and her husband Louis, in-laws Ernest and Lorena Johnstone, in-laws Kenneth and Edna Johnstone, eldest daughter Patricia Hawkes-Buse, niece Elizabeth Shapiro, his long-term cohort and housemate Lola Porter, and numerous pals, close friends, and associates. He is survived by son Michael (Helen) Hawkes, daughters Janet Karr and Nancy (Gary) Lee, grandchildren Greg, Brendan, Elaine, Jody, Alison, Tory, and Janae, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, the Ingle-Porter clan, and numerous other family, friends, and neighbors, all of whom were close to his heart. A small casual memorial service and military funeral honors will be held Friday June 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Moles Farewell Tributes (2465 Lakeway Dr. Bellingham). Arthur’s ship set sail one last time; the weather was fair and the seas were calm. Memorials may be made to the National M.S. Society, or Whatcom Hospice Foundation. To share your memories of Arthur, please visit

