Aundrea Darlene Tilton was born in Bellingham, Washington, November 4, 1975, a sixth generation Whatcom County resident and the forth child of James and Vickie Tilton. She passed away peacefully after days of being surrounded by her family and loved ones on the evening of June 24, 2019, after a 33 year battle with cancer. Aundrea enjoyed board games, puzzles, card games, word search books, baking, cross stitch, gardening and shopping (every chance she got) trips to the beach and seeing the ocean. She is best known for her unshakeable faith, her love of elephants and most of all, her love for her nieces and nephews, as they were her pride and joy. She is preceded in death by her paternal Grandparents Harold and Emily Tilton, maternal Grandparents Glenn and Donna Johnson, Uncles Kelly Johnson, Doug Johnson and Aunt Jodi Johnson. She is survived by her parents James and Vickie Tilton as well as her five siblings and their spouses. Chris and Brandi Tilton, Tonya and Dick Snider, Autumn and Eric Bouwman, Nick and Jamie Tilton, and Jamin Tilton, her Aunts and Uncles Nancy and Wayne Willey, Helen and Glenroy Hansen, and Sandy Johnson. Along with her many nieces and nephews. The Tilton Family would like to extend their appreciation to Whatcom County Fire Department and Medics. Their services have been greatly appreciated many time, throughout the years. Also, a huge "thank you" to the staff at the Whatcom Hospice House for their hard work and compassion. They helped make Aundrea's last days and passing as comfortable as possible. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 8075 Goodwin Road in Everson, Washington on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 3 p.m.

