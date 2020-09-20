Aurora Jane Wilson, nee Jones, beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother, died unexpectedly in Seattle, on August 8, 2020.

Born June 21, 1984, in Port Angeles, Washington, Aurora moved to Bellingham with her family in 1990 and attended Bellingham schools, graduating from Sehome High School in 2002. She excelled in academics, particularly English literature and composition, history, and Spanish. Aurora attended the University of Washington, including a semester abroad in Seville, Spain, and in 2006 she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Spanish, with a minor in Latin American Studies. Three years later, she was accepted into the University of Washington School of Law, earning a Juris Doctor degree in 2012. She was recognized for Academic and Leadership Achievement for her 2011-2012 service as managing editor of the Washington Journal of Law, Technology & Arts.

Aurora passed the Bar at the nadir of the last recession, just as newly-minted attorneys flooded the depressed market, so she boldly began her own practice in immigration law. After about a year, she was hired by a Seattle firm to represent immigrants, never losing a single one of about 35 hearings. Her compassion for the refugees became heartbreaking for her, and she left immigration law to practice labor law.

Her last employer was Littler Mendelson P.C., where she focused on employment law.

Professionally, Aurora was respected for her unflappable yet gracious demeanor, dedicated client advocacy, kindness to all, and her finely honed research and writing skills.

Most importantly, she will be remembered as a loving mother to her two daughters, Audrey Mae and Scarlett Jane, and partner to husband, Nicholas R. Wilson.

Aurora had a beautiful smile, a keen and dry sense of humor, rich laugh, and a direct, caring gaze. Starting as a toddler, she spoke every word with precision and crisp enunciation, earning praise from early child educators with her advanced language ability at age 2. That focus characterized every one of her

educational years, where she earned the highest marks by studying into the night and on weekends to master each topic or subject she was assigned.

Likewise, she earned a blackbelt in Taekwondo in 1999, where she mastered multiple intricate series of kicks and punches with near-perfect form and earned a state championship in sparring for her age group at 14.

Aurora played the clarinet in Sehome's marching band, often practicing on the front lawn of her York Neighborhood home. She delivered newspapers for The Bellingham Herald, and earned enough money to buy a trampoline for the enjoyment of her younger brother, Owen, and their friends.

In addition to her immediate family, Aurora is survived by her parents, Sheila Sandiford, Evan Jones and Philip Dwyer, her brother Owen Jones, sister Sophia Dwyer, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be according to Covid-19 restrictions, with a memorial service scheduled at a later date. Those who wish to may donate to NPR (National Public Radio) in her memory.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.