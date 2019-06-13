Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bailey Wrigley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bailey Wrigley, age 10, passed away Monday, June 10, in Seattle, Washington. Bailey was born April 30, 2009 to Julyanne Wrigley. He grew up in the Everson area, where he attended Everson Elementary School. He enjoyed playing with his cat, his ninja turtle toys, DS game, Royal Ranger and playing basketball. He also like being involved in the kids activities at his church. Bailey was cheerful, loving, silly and full of life. Bailey is leaving behind his mommy, Julyanne; Grandpa Jim, and his significant other, Karen; Grandma Amy, and her significant other, Robert; Great Grandma Nana (Carol); Aunts, Denise, Sandie and Annette; Great Aunts, Dawn and Shannon; several cousins; his bestest friend “Icicle” his cat; and most of all, his extended family at Valley Church and Everson Elementary staff and classmates. A Celebration of Bailey’s life will be held Saturday, June 15, 11:00 a.m., at Nooksack Valley High School. A special thank you goes to Seattle’s Children’s hospital, for all their care and support. Donations can be made in Bailey’s honor to Seattle’s Children’s Hospital, 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, Washington, 98105.

