Barbara A. Kelly
July 17, 1930 - October 25, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Barbara Kelly passed away peacefully at her home on Chuckanut Drive on October 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Samuel Patrick Kelly, in May of 1998. She is survived by her daughter Ann Kelly Kaiser and her husband Dr. Fred Kaiser, Ann's daughter Dr. Jane Nibler and her husband Clark Holton, Ann's son Michael Nibler and his wife Dr. Joy Welty. She is also survived by her daughter Sue Kelly Fenner, her husband Greg Fenner, and their son Joe Fenner. Barbara led a full and meaningful life. She was born to Glen and Stollie Butler on July 17, 1930 in Wallowa, Oregon and attended grade school and high school in Shelton, Washington. She graduated from Western Washington College in 1951, completing her four-year degree in three years. She was elected treasurer of her freshman class and chosen as the 1949 Western Viking homecoming queen. She met her husband Sam while attending college, and they married the year after graduation. Sam, Barbara, and their two daughters moved to Chicago in 1962 where Sam obtained his Doctorate in Higher Education at the University of Chicago. While in Chicago, Barbara started her Master's Degree in Education while teaching full time in the Park Forest School District. Barbara completed her Master's Degree with Honors at Western Washington College when the family returned to Bellingham in 1965. Barbara had a 30 year career in the Bellingham School District where she was a teacher at Whatcom Middle School, then assumed the role of Title One Director, and later as Bellingham School District's Curriculum Coordinator. Barbara found great joy in tending her beautiful Japanese garden, boating with Sam, spending time with her family, and finding serenity in the stunning view of Chuckanut Bay from the front deck of her home. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
.