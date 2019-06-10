Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Cook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On May 10, 2019. Barbara Ann Cook passed from her earthly life to her Heavenly Father. She was 88 years old. Barbara was devoted member of Northwest Baptist Church for 33 years before moving to California to be near her daughter. Barbara was an avid gardener often making her backyard beautiful with her careful planting and care for abundant flowers of every kind and color. Barbara leaves behind her daughter Gerry Shea of Auburn, CA, her son Ken Shue of LaCanada, CA, daughter Terrie Smith of Las Vegas, NV, daughter Jayne Anderson of St. Charles, MO, 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held for family at a latter date. Donations can be made in Barbara's name to Northwest Baptist, AWANA program.

Published in Bellingham Herald on June 10, 2019

