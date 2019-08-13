Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Hamilton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday August 1, 2019, Barbara Hamilton, a passionately loving mother of three children, passed away at age 61. We think she did it on purpose so she didn't have to face another birthday. She hated getting older and things always had to be done her way. Barbara was born August 3, 1957 in Bellingham, WA to Dale Hamilton and Vivian Burnett. She received multiple certificates of education through Bellingham Technical College from 1986-1990. Barbara had a larger than life personality, she sugar coated nothing and loved a good laugh. She was never afraid to tell you right from wrong and was someone you always wanted on your side. She liked four letter words as much as she loved the color purple. Everyone knew where they stood with her and she either liked you or she didn't. As her children we are still trying to figure out which one it was for us (we know she loved us very much). She was a lion at heart. She was one to always help someone in need, even if it meant giving her last dollar. Barbara was one to always tell you to; "suck it up buttercup", "pull yourself up by your bootstraps and get the job done" whatever it maybe. Barbara is survived by her parents, Dale and Vivian; two brothers David and Dennis Hamilton; her sister Norma, her three children; Nathan Hamilton, Jessica Kilthau and husband Jesse, Jason Tyree and wife Crystal, her eight grand babies - Kristian and Harper Hamilton, Cheyenne, Hartley and Paisley Kilthau, Jason Jr., Sabrina and Emily Tyree, her cousins Lori Gindlesperger (best friend), Jake Dorland and fiancé Tyanna, her aunt, uncle, many cousins, her dearest friends Deadra Dearborn Smith, Jason Fann, and Rosanne Kozlauskos . A celebration of life will be held at Hovander park in Ferndale, WA. on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Please wear your ugliest purple... I mean best purple in remembrance of our mom. Anyone wearing black will not be admitted.

