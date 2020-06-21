Barbara A. Scribner passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2020 following complications from surgery. She was born June 19, 1932 on Orcas Island, where she grew up and graduated from high school. She married Bill Scribner in 1950 and they lived on San Juan Island until moving with their two children, Rick and Joanie, to Bellingham in 1957. Barb worked in retail for many years as an interior decorator and was owner of Barb’s Interiors when she retired. Barb was a sharp card player and loved all kinds of card games, but it wasn’t until her mid-70’s that she found a passion for duplicate bridge that she enjoyed right up until her hospitalization. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her son-in-law, Don Whitener; and her brother, Bob Curtis. She is survived by her son, Rick (Jean) Scribner, daughter, Joanie Whitener; grandsons, Kevin (Sue) Whitener, Eric (Kelli) Whitener; granddaughter Margie (Elizabeth) Scribner Greene; great grandchildren, Violet, Adeline, Carson, Finley and Nolan; and her sisters, Jean Norton and Arlene Colombo. Thank you to all of Barb’s many friends, neighbors, and bridge partners who sent thoughts and prayers to her during her illness. A private family service was held at Greenacres Memorial Park. Please share your memories of Barb at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.