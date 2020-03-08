Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kern Funeral Home 1122 South 3rd Street Mount Vernon , WA 98273 (360)-336-2153 Service 1:00 PM Salem Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Hanger, a long time Skagit County resident, died on February 23, 2020 in her home in Mount Vernon, WA, surrounded by members of her loving family. She was born in Ferndale, WA on March 24, 1934. Barbara married Ralph Hanger on November 3, 1954 and raised five children. She served for many years as a banker with Bank of America, and was active in many small businesses in the region including a taxi service and as the owner and operator of a second hand store and the Wiggery. Along with Barbara’s emphasis on her family, her Christian faith was very important. She was a long time attendee of Faith Baptist Church, Burlington, and a member of the Golden Girls, a Christian group. Barbara loved to sing in the Church Choir and had a beautiful soprano voice. Barbara was a devout Christian and was a living testimony of our Lord Jesus. Barbara was a very loving person, and her family was truly blessed by the love they received. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Houston, a son, WSP Detective Brent Hanger and two son-in-laws, David Michael Kocsis I and Charles Houston. She is survived by her children, Julia Benson, Marcia Carter and Mark Hanger; her son-in-law, Bob Carter and her daughters-in-law, Barbara J. Hanger and Lisa Hanger; her grandchildren, Chris Benson, Markus Hanger (and fiancé Ellie Kagey), David Kocsis II (and his wife, Samantha), Emily Hanger, Erin Hanger, Kailey Hanger, Erik Hanger, Kyle Hanger and Kevin Hanger; and a sister, Doris Lewis. Services for Barbara will be held on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Salem Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara’s name to Pregnancy Choices or Faith Baptist Church. You may offer your condolences or share memories of Barbara to her family online at

Barbara Hanger, a long time Skagit County resident, died on February 23, 2020 in her home in Mount Vernon, WA, surrounded by members of her loving family. She was born in Ferndale, WA on March 24, 1934. Barbara married Ralph Hanger on November 3, 1954 and raised five children. She served for many years as a banker with Bank of America, and was active in many small businesses in the region including a taxi service and as the owner and operator of a second hand store and the Wiggery. Along with Barbara’s emphasis on her family, her Christian faith was very important. She was a long time attendee of Faith Baptist Church, Burlington, and a member of the Golden Girls, a Christian group. Barbara loved to sing in the Church Choir and had a beautiful soprano voice. Barbara was a devout Christian and was a living testimony of our Lord Jesus. Barbara was a very loving person, and her family was truly blessed by the love they received. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Houston, a son, WSP Detective Brent Hanger and two son-in-laws, David Michael Kocsis I and Charles Houston. She is survived by her children, Julia Benson, Marcia Carter and Mark Hanger; her son-in-law, Bob Carter and her daughters-in-law, Barbara J. Hanger and Lisa Hanger; her grandchildren, Chris Benson, Markus Hanger (and fiancé Ellie Kagey), David Kocsis II (and his wife, Samantha), Emily Hanger, Erin Hanger, Kailey Hanger, Erik Hanger, Kyle Hanger and Kevin Hanger; and a sister, Doris Lewis. Services for Barbara will be held on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Salem Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara’s name to Pregnancy Choices or Faith Baptist Church. You may offer your condolences or share memories of Barbara to her family online at www.kernfuneral.com . Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close