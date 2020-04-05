Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. (Kosa) Hamilton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara E. Hamilton, age 93, passed away March 25, 2020. She is now in the arms of her Lord and Savior and the loving arms of her husband of 72 years, Kenneth C. Hamilton. She was a graduate of Mount Baker High School in 1944. Barbara was a loving mother to three children, Darrell (Nancy), Edmonds; Lonny (Pam), Bellingham; Barbara (Col. Ret. Paul McQuain), San Antonio, TX and grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 13-3/4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rosey Kosa, and brothers Donald and Loren. Survived by her sisters, Durine (Clayton) Bentley and Sharon (Larry) Comstock, her brother David (Phyllis) Kosa, and many loving relatives and lifelong friends. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Bellingham and worked downtown at June’s Apparel and Hilton’s Apparel. Barbara & Ken moved to Ankar Park in 2007, where they enjoyed their retirement years and the fellowship of their friends at Northwest Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Whatcom Hospice or Northwest Baptist Church would be appreciated. There will be a gathering of family and friends at a later date when we can celebrate her life. Please share your memories of Barbara at

