Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Grace Hoff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our mother was born Barbara Grace Hedges on January 9, 1928 in Marmarth, North Dakota to Oliver and Ila Hedges. Mom passed on February 18, 2020 in Ferndale surrounded by all her children. She was raised in North and South Dakota and graduated from high school in Groton, South Dakota. Mom’s family relocated to Missoula where she met the love of her life, Ole Hoff. Having no brothers or sisters, Mom was lonely growing up, but she made up for her loneliness when she married and had 10 children. In 1966, Dad took a job at Intalco in Ferndale, so he and mom moved our family to Bellingham, and then to a farm in Ferndale where we found our roots. We had a very busy household as we all liked gathering at our home with 3 or 4 friends in tow and mom welcomed them all. She loved our friends and they loved her. Mom worked full-time as well as being a full-time mother. Always present, she knew what we were doing before we knew what we were doing! Mom worked at the Cedars Café, The Western Café, The Silver Fox, and Mt Baker Lanes. She loved her jobs and her customers and missed them all so much when she finally retired at age 85. Her hobbies were league volleyball, bowling, cooking, baking for family and friends, and traveling for the full month of August every year. Mom loved to ice skate and roller skate and taught all of us how to do both. She especially loved skating on the frozen lake in Kalispell. Mom loved the outdoors; camping, fishing, cooking, and perking coffee over an open fire. She loved country music and she loved to dance. She loved Christmas and ‘Days of Our Lives’ and an occasional trip to the Casino. Mom taught us loyalty, honor, generosity, how to be hard workers, and blessed us with stubbornness! Mom was preceded in death by our Dad Ole (Olav) Hoff, daughter Tammy Povsche, infant daughter Paula and infant grandson Corrigan Olav Gates, and Mom’s best friend, co-worker, and travel buddy Zeata Tucker. Mom is survived by her children: Pam (Dennis) Moodie, Cindy Taylor, Penny (Brady) Payne, Bobbie (Brick) Oxford, Debby (Gary) Medearis, Bud (Babe) Hoff, Bill Hoff, Patty (Bob) Danielson, Ole Hoff, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren as well as two dear friends Maxine Bol and Chris Leary. Donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice (2800 Douglas Ave. Bellingham, WA 98225). A special thank you to Ina for the excellent care and compassion you showed our Mother. A funeral for Mom will be held March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale) followed by a Celebration of Life at the American Legion in Ferndale. A private graveside service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020. Please share your memories of Barbara at

Our mother was born Barbara Grace Hedges on January 9, 1928 in Marmarth, North Dakota to Oliver and Ila Hedges. Mom passed on February 18, 2020 in Ferndale surrounded by all her children. She was raised in North and South Dakota and graduated from high school in Groton, South Dakota. Mom’s family relocated to Missoula where she met the love of her life, Ole Hoff. Having no brothers or sisters, Mom was lonely growing up, but she made up for her loneliness when she married and had 10 children. In 1966, Dad took a job at Intalco in Ferndale, so he and mom moved our family to Bellingham, and then to a farm in Ferndale where we found our roots. We had a very busy household as we all liked gathering at our home with 3 or 4 friends in tow and mom welcomed them all. She loved our friends and they loved her. Mom worked full-time as well as being a full-time mother. Always present, she knew what we were doing before we knew what we were doing! Mom worked at the Cedars Café, The Western Café, The Silver Fox, and Mt Baker Lanes. She loved her jobs and her customers and missed them all so much when she finally retired at age 85. Her hobbies were league volleyball, bowling, cooking, baking for family and friends, and traveling for the full month of August every year. Mom loved to ice skate and roller skate and taught all of us how to do both. She especially loved skating on the frozen lake in Kalispell. Mom loved the outdoors; camping, fishing, cooking, and perking coffee over an open fire. She loved country music and she loved to dance. She loved Christmas and ‘Days of Our Lives’ and an occasional trip to the Casino. Mom taught us loyalty, honor, generosity, how to be hard workers, and blessed us with stubbornness! Mom was preceded in death by our Dad Ole (Olav) Hoff, daughter Tammy Povsche, infant daughter Paula and infant grandson Corrigan Olav Gates, and Mom’s best friend, co-worker, and travel buddy Zeata Tucker. Mom is survived by her children: Pam (Dennis) Moodie, Cindy Taylor, Penny (Brady) Payne, Bobbie (Brick) Oxford, Debby (Gary) Medearis, Bud (Babe) Hoff, Bill Hoff, Patty (Bob) Danielson, Ole Hoff, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren as well as two dear friends Maxine Bol and Chris Leary. Donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice (2800 Douglas Ave. Bellingham, WA 98225). A special thank you to Ina for the excellent care and compassion you showed our Mother. A funeral for Mom will be held March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale) followed by a Celebration of Life at the American Legion in Ferndale. A private graveside service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020. Please share your memories of Barbara at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close