Barbara Jean (Robertson) Dolan, 97, passed away on April 19, 2020, at home in Bellingham, Washington. She was born on September 27, 1922 in Bellingham to Jackson and Orletta Robertson. Barbara was an excellent scholar, graduating at age 16 from Bellingham High School as part of its first senior class in 1939. Barbara had many jobs throughout her life, including positions in retail, advertising, and working for the Bellingham Housing Authority managing several buildings. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Emmett, John, and Marvin. She is survived by her son Tim (Joyce) Dolan, daughters Darlene Fox, Debbie (Mark) Jones-Portukalian, Jackie (Jim) Carpenter, and Jan (Jim Crane) Dolan. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Private burial will be on Friday, April 24th at Bayview Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend gratitude to Whatcom Hospice for their support. Please share memories of Barbara at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 23, 2020