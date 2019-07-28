Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, and very dear. Barbara was born in Bellingham to John and Louise (Goodwin) Stocklass on June 6, 1932. In her earlier years, Barbara enjoyed tending Dahlias in her garden. More recently, she loved watching gameshows and doing crossword puzzles. A lover of animals, Barbara enjoyed watching wildlife and taking care of her beloved Pekinese dog, Sparky. She was predeceased by her husband, George Eden, in 2011; and her brothers, Charles and Frank Stocklass. Survivors include her children, Michael Wood, Cynthia (Larry) Dunphy, John (Kelly) Wood, Mary Ann (Larry) Brown, Georgina Eden, Mike (Mindy) Eden, Barbara (Bo) Hill; sister, Katherine Engels; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. We carry your heart in our hearts. Memorial donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice (2901 Squalicum Parkway Bellingham, WA 98225). Please share your memories of Barbara at molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 28, 2019