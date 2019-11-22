Barbara Krause of Omak Wa.(formally of Bellingham) passed away unexpectedly at home on 10-27-19 after a short illness. Barbara was born in Seattle WA. On 10-26-52 to parents James and Arlene Everham. Barbara had a wonderful childhood growing up in south Seattle on S.W. 11th ave. and attended Seattle schools and Whatcom Community Collage. Barb married her high school sweetheart and they relocated to Whatcom county where they raised their three boys. Barbara was a certified gemologist and loved working in the jewelry industry. After retiring Barb and her husband moved to their property over looking Omak and built their dream home. Barb enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with her family. Barbara will be greatly missed. Barbara is survived by her husband of 49 years, sons Mike (Mel), Jason (Kristen) and Nicholas (Mindy). Five grand children, brother Jimmy and numerous other relatives. Barb was proceeded in death by her parents. No local services are planed.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 22, 2019