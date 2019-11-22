Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Krause. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Krause of Omak Wa.(formally of Bellingham) passed away unexpectedly at home on 10-27-19 after a short illness. Barbara was born in Seattle WA. On 10-26-52 to parents James and Arlene Everham. Barbara had a wonderful childhood growing up in south Seattle on S.W. 11th ave. and attended Seattle schools and Whatcom Community Collage. Barb married her high school sweetheart and they relocated to Whatcom county where they raised their three boys. Barbara was a certified gemologist and loved working in the jewelry industry. After retiring Barb and her husband moved to their property over looking Omak and built their dream home. Barb enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with her family. Barbara will be greatly missed. Barbara is survived by her husband of 49 years, sons Mike (Mel), Jason (Kristen) and Nicholas (Mindy). Five grand children, brother Jimmy and numerous other relatives. Barb was proceeded in death by her parents. No local services are planed.

Barbara Krause of Omak Wa.(formally of Bellingham) passed away unexpectedly at home on 10-27-19 after a short illness. Barbara was born in Seattle WA. On 10-26-52 to parents James and Arlene Everham. Barbara had a wonderful childhood growing up in south Seattle on S.W. 11th ave. and attended Seattle schools and Whatcom Community Collage. Barb married her high school sweetheart and they relocated to Whatcom county where they raised their three boys. Barbara was a certified gemologist and loved working in the jewelry industry. After retiring Barb and her husband moved to their property over looking Omak and built their dream home. Barb enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with her family. Barbara will be greatly missed. Barbara is survived by her husband of 49 years, sons Mike (Mel), Jason (Kristen) and Nicholas (Mindy). Five grand children, brother Jimmy and numerous other relatives. Barb was proceeded in death by her parents. No local services are planed. Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close