Barbara J. McCollum passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. She was a loving Mother, wife, grandmother, and great grandmother. Barbara is survived by her daughters: Rebecca J. Green (Larry Green), Catherine A. Frye and Lea M. Bocek (Karl Bocek), her grandchildren: Kellie M. Georgio, Allison L. Porter, Molly A. Barth, and Jered E. Bocek, and 4 great granddaughters. Barbara was born and raised in Bellingham to Robert A and Jeanice M. Welsh II. She attended Stephens College in Missouri. Barbara married Richard J. W. McCollum on March 21, 1953. Together they traveled all over the US and abroad to Europe, as part of their lives in the Army. Barbara was the perfect Colonel's wife. They returned to Bellingham in 1980 and attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Barbara volunteered time with the Chancel Guild. She also volunteered at the Court House with her husband. We love you, Barbara, Mom, Baba, higher than the sky and deeper than the ocean forever and always. A saying we would say every night before bedtime and more recently, when we left after every visit. The funeral will be at St. Paul's Episcopal church at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that any donations be made to St. Paul's Endowment Fund or The Whatcom Humane Society. Please share your memories of Barbara at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 19, 2020