Barbara Jean (Remington) Thompson passed away Jan. 25, 2020. She was born Aug. 10, 1940 in Bellingham, WA; graduated Ferndale High School in 1959; and married Gary Thompson on Nov. 4, 1961. Barb was a devoted volunteer firefighter’s wife who enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with her loyal companion, Barkley. Her hobbies included sewing, crafting, and gardening. Many skilled projects were made for loved ones, including clothing, costumes, and quilts. She is preceded in death by husband and son, Michael Thompson. She is survived by her daughter Paula (William) Wydur; granddaughters Arika, Grace, and Lanna Wydur; sisters Betty (Dick) Hawkins and Peggy (Jim) Miller. Respecting Barbara’s wishes there will be no service. She will be put to rest at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale, WA. Please share your memories of Barb at molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 28, 2020