Barbara Jo (Barbie Jo) Sweet, age 68, of Birch Bay, Washington, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 23, 2019, with husband and family at her side. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Custer United Methodist Church, 2996 Main Street, Custer, Washington 98240. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Please find her obituary and share your thoughts and memories of Barbie Jo online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jo "Barbie Jo" Sweet.
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 17, 2019