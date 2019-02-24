Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Marie Brombacher. View Sign

Barbara Brombacher, 59, passed away peacefully at home while on hospice in the arms of her family Sunday, February 10th after a seven-year battle with cancer. Barbara worked as a head waitress at the Horse Shoe Café for 25 years, and was a large part of the downtown Bellingham community. Many patrons referred to her simply as "Momma Barb." Barbara was known best for her generous heart, raunchy sense of humor, wandering hands and pirate's mouth. Barbara survived by her loving husband, Robert Brombacher; canine companion Oscar; children Josh Lowmon (Emily & Evah), Amy Lowmon, and Tiffany Lowmon; brother James; and nieces Amber (Jayson, Jaedon, Hunter, Easton), Ashley (Taylor, Brooklyn), and Amanda (Cameron); and many other nieces & nephews. Barbara loved family more than anything and now will be with her mother (Delores), father (Thomas), stepfather (Robert "Fuzz"), sister (Rebecca), brother (Mark), best friend (Carol), godson (Ron "Willy"), niece (Leona), and beloved canine companion, Angel. Memorial Services will be held April 20th, 2019 at Fairhaven Park in Bellingham, Washington from 2pm-5pm. All who were touched by Barbara in life are invited to celebrate her with her family and friends. The family would like to thank Whatcom Hospice House for all of their kindness and support helping to care for Barbara to keep her comfortable while living out her final days at home with her husband (Robert) and daughter (Amy). To share your memories of Barbara, please visit

