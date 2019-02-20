Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Marie Haddad. View Sign

Barbara Marie Haddad, 86, of Bellingham, passed away February 15, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Virginia and Edward Y. Jones Jr. on November 8, 1933 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was married to Jack Haddad on Valentine's Day 1953 and lived in Iowa until they moved to California in 1958 and then retired in Bellingham in 1992. Barbara is survived by her children, Pamela Mom, Debbie Haddad, Richard Haddad and Michele Coley along with 4 grandsons; Joe Haddad, Mike Mom, Kevin Mom and Brandon Loyo. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bud, and her loving husband Jack. Barbara was a talented painter, seamstress, knitter and homemaker. She was also very involved at Sacred Heart Church and Assumption Church and was very proud to spend her latter years as part of the knitting group knitting prayer shawls for those in need. Barbara was immensely proud of her family and as her health declined, she often talked about the love she had for them. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 21, 9:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 1110 14th Street, Bellingham. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, Washington.

