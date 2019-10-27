Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara McIntyre Kenner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara McIntyre Kenner 8/11/1919 – 10/22/2019 Barbara McIntyre Kenner, 100, peacefully passed on to be with her Savior in the early morning of October 22, 2019. Barb was born in Tacoma on August 11, 1919, the second of three daughters born to George and Christian Smith. Barb attended Willard Elementary in Tacoma, Birchwood Elementary and Bellingham High School. She graduated from Multnomah Bible College in Portland, earning her teaching certificate. Barb worked various jobs before and while attending Business College in Bellingham, eventually attending the University of Washington where she met Harold Kenner. Barb and Hal were married on October 21, 1945 in Bellingham. They had 3 children – John, Paul and Nancy – and together they raised their family in various homes in the Seattle area and at their vacation cabin in Hansville, WA where many happy family memories were made! Barb was the ultimate homemaker, always involved in some project – sewing, cooking, knitting, gardening, canning, crafting, and so much more. She was the ultimate coupon clipper: we often teased her that being Scottish and born during the Depression, she had no option but to be so thrifty! Her grandchildren all treasure the handmade Christmas ornaments she gave them each year, and in her later years she gifted us many handcrafted items, reminding us of her ability to make beauty out of everyday items such as driftwood she collected on her beach walks. Barb loved travelling, and in addition to their many family camping and boating trips, she enjoyed reminiscing about more distant travels including Scotland, Greece, Jordan and New Zealand. She had an adventurous spirit, always eager to see and learn about other lands and cultures. The Kenner household was rarely without a pet, and Barb’s life-long love of dogs is what she says kept her healthy – walking them daily, well in to her nineties! She loved sharing stories about the family pets, usually with a dog in her lap! Over the years, Barb and Hal hosted over 20 foreign students who attended the University of Washington. Many of those students/spouses remain close family friends today. Barb was a gentle, kind, positive woman who dearly loved Jesus, becoming a Christian at age four. She wrote in a family history book that she believes the most important decision anyone can make is receiving Christ as their Lord and Savior, and that it is her desire that her children and grandchildren follow Christ and love God. Barb was preceded in death by her husband Hal, her parents George and Christian Smith & sisters and brothers-in-law Pat and Don Buxton & Kay and Bob Fackler. She is survived by sons John (Sharon) of Bothell, Paul (Chris) of Lynden and daughter Nancy of Lynnwood, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews. Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 PM at Alderwood Community Church in Lynnwood. A private family interment will be held in Hansville Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested: Providence Hospice Foundation - 2731 Wetmore Ave - Everett, WA 98201 -or- PAWS - PO Box 1037 - Lynnwood, WA 98046

Barbara McIntyre Kenner 8/11/1919 – 10/22/2019 Barbara McIntyre Kenner, 100, peacefully passed on to be with her Savior in the early morning of October 22, 2019. Barb was born in Tacoma on August 11, 1919, the second of three daughters born to George and Christian Smith. Barb attended Willard Elementary in Tacoma, Birchwood Elementary and Bellingham High School. She graduated from Multnomah Bible College in Portland, earning her teaching certificate. Barb worked various jobs before and while attending Business College in Bellingham, eventually attending the University of Washington where she met Harold Kenner. Barb and Hal were married on October 21, 1945 in Bellingham. They had 3 children – John, Paul and Nancy – and together they raised their family in various homes in the Seattle area and at their vacation cabin in Hansville, WA where many happy family memories were made! Barb was the ultimate homemaker, always involved in some project – sewing, cooking, knitting, gardening, canning, crafting, and so much more. She was the ultimate coupon clipper: we often teased her that being Scottish and born during the Depression, she had no option but to be so thrifty! Her grandchildren all treasure the handmade Christmas ornaments she gave them each year, and in her later years she gifted us many handcrafted items, reminding us of her ability to make beauty out of everyday items such as driftwood she collected on her beach walks. Barb loved travelling, and in addition to their many family camping and boating trips, she enjoyed reminiscing about more distant travels including Scotland, Greece, Jordan and New Zealand. She had an adventurous spirit, always eager to see and learn about other lands and cultures. The Kenner household was rarely without a pet, and Barb’s life-long love of dogs is what she says kept her healthy – walking them daily, well in to her nineties! She loved sharing stories about the family pets, usually with a dog in her lap! Over the years, Barb and Hal hosted over 20 foreign students who attended the University of Washington. Many of those students/spouses remain close family friends today. Barb was a gentle, kind, positive woman who dearly loved Jesus, becoming a Christian at age four. She wrote in a family history book that she believes the most important decision anyone can make is receiving Christ as their Lord and Savior, and that it is her desire that her children and grandchildren follow Christ and love God. Barb was preceded in death by her husband Hal, her parents George and Christian Smith & sisters and brothers-in-law Pat and Don Buxton & Kay and Bob Fackler. She is survived by sons John (Sharon) of Bothell, Paul (Chris) of Lynden and daughter Nancy of Lynnwood, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews. Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 PM at Alderwood Community Church in Lynnwood. A private family interment will be held in Hansville Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested: Providence Hospice Foundation - 2731 Wetmore Ave - Everett, WA 98201 -or- PAWS - PO Box 1037 - Lynnwood, WA 98046 Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close