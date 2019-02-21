Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry A. Baker. View Sign

Barry Albert Baker, (59), died in his sleep due to respiratory failure. People around Bellingham may recall him and his wife driving around Bellingham in their "wheelchair train." Barry had been a Bellingham resident for 11 years. He was born in Arlington, TX, but his family soon moved to Shreveport, LA where he resided until he joined the USMC and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA, near Oceanside, where he proudly served our country. He is survived by his loving wife and daughter Katherine (Kathy) and Kristie Baker of Bellingham. He also has lovely 2 sisters, Dona Baker-Robertson and Debbie Baker of Prairieville, LA. Barry has 3 nephews: Michael Robertson of Colorado, Andrew Robertson of Arizona and Nicholas Brooks of Prairieville, LA. He was also proud of his Uncle, Dr. Dudley Baker of Belton, TX and his Aunt, Gail Watkins of Texarkana, TX. Both of his parents, Donald and Erkle Lee Baker preceded him in death. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Padden in the Spring when weather permits. His loving heart, one and only sense of humor and pranks will be greatly missed! A viewing will be held at Whatcom Funeral and Cremation @ 4202 Guide Meridian # 106, behind the Sleep Number Store in Bellingham. Cremation to follow. Instead of flowers or monetary gifts, the family asks that a donation is made to the VFW or other charities that assists vets in Barry's name.

4202 Guide Meridian

Bellingham , WA 98226

