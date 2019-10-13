Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Clement. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barry Clement, 69, passed away October 6th, 2019 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Barry was born in Bellingham, WA on March 8th, 1950. He graduated from Sehome High School and earned his degree at Western Washington University. Barry married Vicki Swan and went on to a career with U.S. Customs/Homeland Security, retiring as Port Director in Anacortes, WA in 2014. He was an avid golfer, big Husky fan and an undercover Cougar fan. Barry loved watching his grand children’s sporting events. Barry had recently become a snowbird, splitting his time between Bellingham and Indio, CA. Barry was a loving and caring husband, dad, grandpa, son, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. Barry is survived by his wife, Vicki, of 41 years, two daughters, Rochelle Anderson (Todd) and Erin Clement, grandchildren Tanner, Morgan and Carter. He is also survived by his mother, Lois Clement. Three siblings, Margaret Serquina (Ed), Gail Daun (Thom) and Ross Clement (Suzie), a niece Heather Morgado and two nephews Isaac Lagmay and Stephan Pereza, along with many friends, old and new. He is preceded in death by his father, Merle Clement. Barry will be remembered for his sense of humor, incessant viewing of the golf channel and Perry Mason, his love of margaritas and fierce loyalty to his whole family. No services will be held at Barry’s request. Our family wants to thank those who prayed, supported and loved on us through our journey this past year. #familystrong

Barry Clement, 69, passed away October 6th, 2019 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Barry was born in Bellingham, WA on March 8th, 1950. He graduated from Sehome High School and earned his degree at Western Washington University. Barry married Vicki Swan and went on to a career with U.S. Customs/Homeland Security, retiring as Port Director in Anacortes, WA in 2014. He was an avid golfer, big Husky fan and an undercover Cougar fan. Barry loved watching his grand children’s sporting events. Barry had recently become a snowbird, splitting his time between Bellingham and Indio, CA. Barry was a loving and caring husband, dad, grandpa, son, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. Barry is survived by his wife, Vicki, of 41 years, two daughters, Rochelle Anderson (Todd) and Erin Clement, grandchildren Tanner, Morgan and Carter. He is also survived by his mother, Lois Clement. Three siblings, Margaret Serquina (Ed), Gail Daun (Thom) and Ross Clement (Suzie), a niece Heather Morgado and two nephews Isaac Lagmay and Stephan Pereza, along with many friends, old and new. He is preceded in death by his father, Merle Clement. Barry will be remembered for his sense of humor, incessant viewing of the golf channel and Perry Mason, his love of margaritas and fierce loyalty to his whole family. No services will be held at Barry’s request. Our family wants to thank those who prayed, supported and loved on us through our journey this past year. #familystrong Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close