Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beal Earl Blount. View Sign

Beal Earl Blount, not only those of his friends and neighbors, but his family and all who knew him and loved him, wish to say goodbye. Born in Bonham, Texas in 1949, the Blount family moved to Bellingham in 1959, where Beal and sisters Verdell and Nemia, and brothers Duane and Burl, were long time members of the community. Beal chose to return to live amongst us today in a place he loved. And so we gather this Thursday, Valentine's Day, to celebrate the life of Beal Blount and to thank him for his service, to share not only Beal's time amongst us, but remind ourselves that life goes on, and should be cherished every day. Beal has not truly left us but is merely taking a different path home; one we all will tread one day. Happy trails, old friend. Memorial taking place at 409 York street

Beal Earl Blount, not only those of his friends and neighbors, but his family and all who knew him and loved him, wish to say goodbye. Born in Bonham, Texas in 1949, the Blount family moved to Bellingham in 1959, where Beal and sisters Verdell and Nemia, and brothers Duane and Burl, were long time members of the community. Beal chose to return to live amongst us today in a place he loved. And so we gather this Thursday, Valentine's Day, to celebrate the life of Beal Blount and to thank him for his service, to share not only Beal's time amongst us, but remind ourselves that life goes on, and should be cherished every day. Beal has not truly left us but is merely taking a different path home; one we all will tread one day. Happy trails, old friend. Memorial taking place at 409 York street Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close