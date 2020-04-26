Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Ann Barber. View Sign Service Information Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory - Bayview Chapel 2465 Lakeway Dr Bellingham , WA 98229 (360)-733-0510 Send Flowers Obituary

Beatrice Ann (Loft) Barber passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 13th, 2020 in Blaine, WA. Bea was born on June 19th, 1931 to Harry & LaFern (Johnston) Loft, in Oakland, CA. The family moved to Bellingham when she was 6 months old. It is said she slept the entire length of the car trip, a trait she continued throughout her life. Bea graduated from Bellingham High School as Valedictorian at the age of 16 and went to work at the Sears Roebuck store on Cornwall Avenue in Bellingham for many years, where she made many lifelong friends. Bea married Joe Barber in 1958 and moved to Blaine to raise their family. She worked for the City of Blaine for many years and retired as the City Treasurer in 1991. Bea was pre-deceased by her husband Joe and sister Anita Frazier. She is survived by her children, Pat Barber, Matthew Barber, and Julia (Cory) Swinburnson, and grandchildren Bree McWilliam, Rachel McWilliam and Isabella Zane, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Stafholt Good Samaritan facility in Blaine for their compassionate and loving care of our mother for the past two years. Bea will be inurned at the Blaine Cemetery with a private family service. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Stafholt Good Samaritan facility, or the Blaine Food Bank. You may share your memories of Bea in the online guest book at

