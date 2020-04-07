Beatrice (Bea) Caroline Skinner, 96 of Richland WA passed away peacefully on March 28 2020. Bea was born in Minnesota on October 14 1922. She was a strong woman of faith. She enjoyed being with her husband Kenneth Ray Skinner and they were married for 66 years. She was very proud of her family and that was the most important thing to her. She is survived by her son Steven Ray Skinner, Daughter in Law Rebecca Jane Skinner, grandson Chad Michael Skinner, great grandsons Carson and Elliot Skinner, granddaughter Jennifer Ann Skinner, and great granddaughter Abigail. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Ray Skinner, Mom, Dad and Brother. Bea will be laid to rest at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale, WA. A public service will not be held.

