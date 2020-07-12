Bea Moss, 91, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. Born March 31, 1929, Bea grew up in Coney Island, New York with her sister Eleanor and her parents, Ethel and Jacob Berger, orthodox Jewish immigrants from Hungary. Bea hitchhiked and bicycled through Europe and had a short European modeling career in her early twenties. Bea had many passions: holistic health, civil rights, a woman’s right to choose and the music of Michael Jackson and Ricky Martin. Her true passion was broadcasting. She hosted and produced shows for New York City and Bellingham cable stations, including Bellingham’s “Grandma’s House,” a half hour TV show that taught children about diversity. Bea is survived by her three daughters Geraldine (Christoph) Reitz, Susan (Jim) Meinholz and Carolyn Haynes. Eight grandchildren-Renata Reitz, Tobias Reitz, Leah (Davis) Wright, Jeff Meinholz, Jennifer Meinholz, Jordyn Haynes, Michael Haynes, Alex Haynes and one great-granddaughter Zariah Wright. She is preceded in death by her son, Jonathon and daughter, Ruth, who died in infancy, and her sister Eleanor. To read Bea’s full obituary, and to share memories, visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com
.