Beatrice Mendoza (age 93) passed away in Bellingham on April 8. Beatrice is survived by her children: Sandy Johnson (Glen), Norma Esperance, and Jack Mendoza; grandchildren: Kris Johnson Christensen (Kris), Michael Johnson, Sara Clark-Esperance (Chelsey); and great-grandchild: Cole Christensen. She was predeceased by her husband Jack Mendoza. A rosary service will be held on May 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Bellingham. To share your memories of Beatrice, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 5, 2019