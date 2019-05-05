Beatrice Negrete Mendoza

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Negrete Mendoza.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Beatrice Mendoza (age 93) passed away in Bellingham on April 8. Beatrice is survived by her children: Sandy Johnson (Glen), Norma Esperance, and Jack Mendoza; grandchildren: Kris Johnson Christensen (Kris), Michael Johnson, Sara Clark-Esperance (Chelsey); and great-grandchild: Cole Christensen. She was predeceased by her husband Jack Mendoza. A rosary service will be held on May 11, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Bellingham. To share your memories of Beatrice, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.