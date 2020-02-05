Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ben M. VanIngen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ben Gerrit Van Ingen, born December 4 1938, died peacefully on January 30 surrounded by those he loved at home. He was born to Neeltje Devries and Ben Van Ingen in Zaandam Holland where he was raised alongside his 3 brothers Tony Van Ingen, Martin (Else) Van Ingen, and Dr. Jan (Rickste) Van Ingen; and his two sisters Nel (Bob) Fox and Hanne (George) Barrit. Ben emigrated from Holland to America in March of 1957 in hopes of a brighter future. Following his arrival to America, Ben served for 2 years and 4 months in the American Army. Ben has always been a man of devotion and sacrifice. In 1963 came along Ben’s faithful loving wife, Anna. Ben and Anna married November 25, 1967. They celebrated 52 years of marriage this last November. Together they raised their three boys Jim, Ben, and Danny. In addition to his wife and sons, Ben was survived by his grandson Gerrit Van Ingen and granddaughters Amy Van Ingen and Annie (Truman) Van Dalen. Ben found no greater joy than when his two great grandkids Olivia and Kaido would play and laugh in great grandpas arms. What started as just a little feed lot in Chino, CA Ben took and decided to expand into a diary in Bakersfield, CA that he and his wife built from the ground up. After 13 years of farming in Bakersfield, Ben sold and moved his family up to Lynden WA. He bought a dairy farm from his good friend Pete Bruinsma and he continued to work as a dairyman until 3 years ago. A service of remembrance will be held at North County Christ the King church on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am. Ben will be laid to rest peacefully at Lynden cemetery. Ben has a brain for chess, a heart for animals, and hands that were always hard working. He was a devoted father, loving husband, and all around generous loyal man. Memorials contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, . Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

