Benita Granger, 68, passed away after a long battle with cancer on April 2, 2019 in Federal Way, Washington. She was born to Clyde and Jeanne Binning in Bethesda, Maryland on August 27, 1950. Benita graduated from Bellingham High. Married to Michael Granger July 2nd, 1971. Benita was a selfless, caring, compassionate, strong, fun-loving individual who always put others before herself. Her laughter and God fearing spirt will greatly be missed. She loved her family most of all. Watching her grandchildren and great grandchild grow was her biggest joy. Benita is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mike Granger; Mother, Jeanne Binning, and Brothers, Don Binning and Tony Binning 5 children, Staci Kenny, Audra Cain, Josh Granger, Dan Granger and Hollie Hartman; 14 grandchildren, And 1 Great Grandchild. Celebration of life will be held on 4/27/2019 at 12pm at The Squalicum Boathouse 2600 N. Harbor Loop

