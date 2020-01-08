Bernard Dean Murphy, aged 75, of Richmond B.C. Canada passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Dec. 24, 2019. Bernie was born in 1944 in Everson, Wa. to parents Matt and Anne Murphy. Bernie will be dearly missed by his loving wife Dorothy of 55 years. He is survived by his children Debra Murphy, Lanette (Mark) Salisbury and Julia Melish, 10 grandchildren, sister Joanne (Simon) and brother Albert (Arlene). He was predeceased by his granddaughter Amber in 1999. The funeral will be on Jan 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at South Delta Baptist Church, 1988 56th Avenue, Delta B.C.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 8, 2020