Bernice was born in Tacoma, WA to Harry and Mary Brown. She enjoyed gardening, painting, antiques, and traveling. a longtime Whatcom County resident, Bernice lived in Lynden with her husband, Donald, who was one of the town’s first veterinarians. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Frank Brown; first husband, Donald Ellwanger; and second husband, Merton Murk. Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Starbuck and Virginia Jennings; granddaughters, Sybil Smith and Emily Stonecipher; great-grandson, Percy Stonecipher; longtime family friend and caregiver, Dianna Kirkham; and other extended family members. To honor her love of flowers and springtime, the immediate family will be planning a private graveside service in the spring, followed by a celebration of life at her home of many years, Correll Park in Ferndale. Please share your memories of Bernice at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 20, 2019