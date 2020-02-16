Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice G. "Bonnie" Marshall Ledray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice (Bonnie) Gertrude Marshall Ledray passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 4, 2020. Bonnie was born on December 20, 1926 to Thomas Jefferson Marshall and Elizabeth Hilda (O’Leary) Marshall in Oakland, California. She had two younger brothers, Leonard and Richard Marshall. Bonnie grew up, as she proudly liked to say, “In the Bay Area”. She was also proud to be a third generation “California Girl”. From the beginning she was a caring person as both her parents and her brother Leonard were hard of hearing. She was their ears and their translator, and she recalls giving her parents the news that she heard on the family radio that Pearl Harbor had been attacked. Bonnie loved spending time with family and friends and devoted herself to her Catholic faith and education. She was always learning “on-going Necessary Life Skills” such as sailing lessons and computer classes in her earnest attempt to keep up with the challenges of technology. In 1961 Bonnie graduated top in her class at Everett Community College receiving “The Highest Woman Scholar Award” from the American Association of University women. Bonnie enrolled at Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA and graduated, “Cum Laude” with a degree in Business Education and Economics. However, her career “highlight” was Executive Secretary to the President at Western Washington University. Bonnie also worked for the Archives Department at WWU as Records Officer. She retired officially from WWU in 1986 but went on to a consulting job for the State of Washington to develop The Records Management Manual and General Records Retention Schedule for Community Colleges, for which she received the Distinguished Service Award from Governor Booth Gardner and the Secretary of State. Bonnie loved writing professionally and creatively for her career and family. She was awarded the Certificate of Appreciation from the State of Washington and the division of Archives and Records Management in 1987 for her skills and dedicated work in helping to compile the Records Management Manual for the Washington State Community College System. Her creative writings ranged from poems and customs “Graces” for family gatherings to birthday and “Life Events” cards which were not just a card but a card with individual messages of love and support and a dash of Bonnie’s own special wisdom. Bonnie became an advocate for Women’s Rights and was a strong role model – “going to bat” and speaking up for her daughters and herself when something wasn’t fair or equal. Bonnie was a supporter of Whatcom Symphony Orchestra which she loved to attend with her grandson, Christopher and his mother. She frequently attended shows at the Mount Baker theatre with her daughters and loved anything connected with the Big Band/Greatest Generation era! Another favorite hobby, sailing with her husband Vince and son James, required much courage and skill to survive their voyages “out and about” in Bellingham Bay and dockings under the commend of Captain Vince who took much pride in maneuvering “the Cygnet” by “Sail only” all the way to the dock. Bonnie also loved to travel! When she and Vince were both finally “officially” retired they happily transformed into Snow Geese and traveled in their ‘Notorious 5th Wheel’ to Arizona, stopping in Nevada for a little gambling and checking out promising looking garage sales along the way. They enjoyed travels to Alaska, Hong Kong, cruising the Caribbean, and many trips to Hawaii. Bonnie traveled with her daughters to England, Scotland, Wales, and Mexico. She attended many WWII 401st BG Reunions with her daughters, son, and great granddaughters which were held throughout the United States (husband Vince was a B-17 pilot and was stationed in England with the 401st Bomb Group). Friends were important to Bonnie and she was a loving and faithful member of two very special groups – The Western WA University “Breakfast Club” which was a group consisting of women who had all worked at Western WA University and met every Saturday morning for many years, and the St. Joe’s Hospital Cardio Workout “Lunch Brunch” Club which met twice a week for a long enough time to become well known in the hospital cafeteria as the group which discovered the secret that “Laughter is the Best Medicine”. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and E. Hilda Marshall, her brother Richard and Leonard Marshall and her husband Vincent L. Ledray. She is survived by her daughters Cathie Ledray-Senff (Tony) of La Conner, WA, Sue Murray (Larry), Vicki Grabicki (Jim), and son James Ledray (Bonny) all of Bellingham, WA; her grandchildren, Shelley Ledray Northern (Tim) of Spokane, WA, and Aimee Cantrell (Chris) of Lynden, WA, Brett Murray (Jill) and Christopher Ledray of Bellingham, WA; her eight great-grandchildren, Amelia, Ellie, and Charles Northern of Spokane, WA, Madeline Weir, Aubrey and Olivia Cantrell of Lynden, WA, and Landon and Celia Murray of Bellingham, WA. Bonnie’s family thanks the Silverado Staff for their loving and patient care and support of Bonnie during the last 2 years of her life journey. A Memorial Mass will be Friday February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (1110 14th St. Bellingham, WA 98225), with reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dementia Support Northwest, Bellingham or a . To read Bonnie’s full obituary and to share your memories, please visit

To read Bonnie's full obituary and to share your memories, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 16, 2020

