Bernice M. Anderson
Bernice M. Anderson passed away on August 3, 2020 at her home in Sudden Valley, Washington. She would have celebrated her 100th birthday on December 17th this year. She was born on December 17, 1920 in Kenora, Ontario, Canada to parents Martin and Edwina Giving. On June 10, 1941 she married Gustaf B. Anderson in Kenora, Ontario. Gustaf predeceased her in 1999. Bernice was the last surviving member of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters. Bernice is survived by her daughter Brenda (Bud); son Dennis (Joanne); her grandsons Jason (Alana), Brad (Kim), and Jeff (Tracy); two great-grandchildren Caeden and MacKenzie, and many nieces and nephews. She had a special love for her adopted great-grandchildren Caitlyn, Ashley, and Matthew of California. Everyone loved Bernice because she was so much fun. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to a charity of your choice. A private family graveside service will be held at Bayview Cemetery. Please share your memories of Bernice at molesfarewelltributes.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory - Bayview Chapel
2465 Lakeway Dr
Bellingham, WA 98229
(360) 733-0510
