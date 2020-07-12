Bert was born April 12, 1930 to Philip and Lena Behnke in Washita, OK. He moved to Washington in 1944 and graduated from Ferndale High School in 1948. Bert was in the army from 1951-1953 and served in the Korean War. When he returned from the war, he worked at the post office in Ferndale and then the Mobil Oil Refinery. Bert married Barbara N. Jones on January 9, 1954. They lived in the Ferndale area, raising 4 children. After retirement from the refinery, Bert and Barb traveled all over the United States, camping with friends in their R.V. Club and attending his army reunions. They also attended many school sporting events for their grandchildren, who were a very important part of his life. Bert passed away from natural causes at home on July 5, 2020 as the family cared for him this last month. He is survived by his children Mike Behnke, Randy (Joni) Behnke, Nancy Stull, and Lori (Jerry Steinbach). Bert has 15 grandchildren and 20 great grand children. At his request, no service will be held. Memorials may be made to Make a Wish Foundation or a charity of your choice
.