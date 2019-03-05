Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beryline "Kay" Tuben. View Sign

After a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, Kay went peacefully to meet Jesus. Her family was able to grant her wish to remain at home until the end. Her pain was eased by all the love, great care and compassion she received from her family and friends. Kay was preceded in death by her parents and oldest child Christopher Tuben. She is survived by her husband Mike; her children Katrina (Chris Colon) and Jonathon (Caitlin); and numerous other family members. There will be a graveside service officiated by Rev. Frank Johnson at IOOF Cemetery (1900 Brick Rd. Ellensburg, WA 98926) on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 12:30PM immediately followed by a memorial gathering at the Kittitas Community Hall (200 N Pierce St., Kittitas) at 2PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice or Alzheimer's Society of Washington. Mike would like to thank everyone who provided support to us as we fought this terrible disease. Her sister, Joan, and daughter Katrina, especially, as well as Whatcom Hospice, Silverado Memory Care, Alzheimer's Society of Washington and Northwest Regional Council all helped ease her suffering. Please visit the online guestbook at

After a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, Kay went peacefully to meet Jesus. Her family was able to grant her wish to remain at home until the end. Her pain was eased by all the love, great care and compassion she received from her family and friends. Kay was preceded in death by her parents and oldest child Christopher Tuben. She is survived by her husband Mike; her children Katrina (Chris Colon) and Jonathon (Caitlin); and numerous other family members. There will be a graveside service officiated by Rev. Frank Johnson at IOOF Cemetery (1900 Brick Rd. Ellensburg, WA 98926) on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 12:30PM immediately followed by a memorial gathering at the Kittitas Community Hall (200 N Pierce St., Kittitas) at 2PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice or Alzheimer's Society of Washington. Mike would like to thank everyone who provided support to us as we fought this terrible disease. Her sister, Joan, and daughter Katrina, especially, as well as Whatcom Hospice, Silverado Memory Care, Alzheimer's Society of Washington and Northwest Regional Council all helped ease her suffering. Please visit the online guestbook at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close