Bessie B. Dvorachek, age 90, of Bellingham passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. A celebration of Bessie’s life will be held at Immanuel Bible Church, Bellingham, WA on Wednesday, June 5 at 7:00 p.m. View Bessie’s complete obituary and share memories with her family at www.molesfarewelltributes.com. Memorial donations may be made to Cannon Beach Christian Conference Center Building Project or Immanuel Bible Church.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 2, 2019