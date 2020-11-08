Betsy Schulz Weaver

January 20, 1939 - November 1, 2020

Everson, Washington - Betsy Schulz Weaver, age 81 of Everson, went home to her Heavenly Father on November 1st, 2020.

Betsy was born January 20th, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York to John and Betty Schulz. She was preceded in death by loved ones; her parents, Jerry husband of 60 years, and daughters Betty and Judy. She is survived by brothers John and Steve Schulz, son Steve (Melissa), daughter Linda (Gary), 9 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

One week after graduating from high school, at the age of 17, Betsy met Jerry, and they were married 1 year later in 1957. They raised 4 children.

Betsy was a homemaker, an avid gardener and skilled home cook. She was dedicated to sharing the Gospel. She wished to share with her beloved children and grandchildren Isaiah 30:21. She loved to sew; creating cherished quilts and heirlooms such as stuffed animals, dolls, and clothes. Piecing together quilts and layettes, serving the missionary work group with Christ Fellowship. Jerry and Betsy spent many years fostering infants.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 3001 Squalicum Parkway #11 Bellingham, WA 98225.





