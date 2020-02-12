Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettie June Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bettie June Martin, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 88. Bettie was born on March 18, 1931 in San Antonio TX. She was the second of 8 children born to Roy and Ollie Belle (Blythe) Andrews. Bettie June married Charles Candler Martin in 1956. Together they had four daughters. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles, sister Sharon Marie Tellefsen, a daughter Barbara Janel Gierke, and grandson Corey Scott Biesheuvel. Bettie is survived by daughters Debra Lynn Biesheuvel (Scott), Diana Lynn Thomas (David), and Juli Ann Martin; sister Rosalie Russell; brothers Sonny Andrews, Howard Andrews (Janet), Harold Andrews, Kenneth Andrews, and Bobby Andrews; and numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren. You are invited to join family and friends in honor of Bettie on Saturday February 15th, with a private graveside service for family at 10:15 a.m. at the Nooksack cemetery followed by special remembrance and fellowship lunch, starting at 11 AM at the Nooksack Christian Fellowship, 201 Jackson St., Nooksack. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation services.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 12, 2020

