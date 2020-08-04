Betty Elaine Haskell passed away on July 31, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born to Frank and Katherine Cassell on April 4, 1927 in Bellingham. She married F. Murray “Red” Haskell on September 14, 1947. They spent many years together, enjoying traveling and cruising with friends. Her times spent at their home on Lake Whatcom with family was a highlight of her life. Betty loved to work in her garden, especially planting her annual geranium pots. She was involved in several bridge clubs, including a neighborhood group that met weekly for years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her husband Red, and son James. She is survived by her two children, Fred (Marci) Haskell and Joeen (Terry) Daughters, grandchildren Evan (Becky) Haskell, Troy (Adrienne) Haskell, Michael (Melissa) Daughters, and Molly (Andrew) Koch, ten great-grandchildren, and her sister Franki (Ray) Scott, all of Bellingham. The family would like to thank the staff at Silverado for their love and care for Betty. A private family graveside service will be held. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
