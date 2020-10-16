1/1
Betty Folkertsma
1928 - 2020
Betty Folkertsma
January 12, 1928 - October 9, 2020
Lynden, Washington - Betty Folkertsma of Lynden, WA went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 9, 2020. She was 92.
Bep was born to Jan and Teuntje (Van Veen) de Gelder in Oegstgeest, Holland on January 12, 1928. She grew up with her brother and four sisters, experiencing World War II close up. At the age of 24, she immigrated to Renfrew, Ontario to join her older sister Annie. She worked various jobs at the local hospital before taking off to southern California. There she met Leo Folkertsma, and they were married in Oegstgeest on May 24, 1961. They settled in Skagit Valley in Mt Vernon where they farmed on Fir Island. There, her three children were born.
In 1968, the family moved up to Everson and bought a dairy farm. There the family cleared the rest of the land and developed the dairy on Hampton Road. Oma's responsibilities, besides taking care of her family was to feed and raise the calves. They lived there for over 30 years.
In Holland, she had played on various korfball teams, and that translated into a love of basketball, watching both the boy's and girls' basketball teams all the way to district and state even into her 90's. She and her husband retired to a life of travelling and gardening. They were faithful members of Second Christian Reformed church and later Bethel CRC. No minute was wasted in her life. She would sing with a group of ladies at convalescent centers and later played bocce ball.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Leo and her sisters Nel and Annie and brother, Flip. She is survived by sisters Suus and Ine in the Netherlands. Also three sons, Frank of Everson, Phillip (Karen) of Colleyville, TX and their three children Ashley (Weston), Austin, and Alexis and Arnold (Patricia) of Lynden and their three children, Kristen of Ontario, CA, Kari of Chino Hills, CA and Kelly of Lynden, WA
You are invited to a memorial service for Betty at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Lynden, WA, Pastor Steve VanNoort officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive, Lynden, WA 98264.
You are invited to share your memories and condolences in the online guestbook at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in & from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bethel Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
GILLIES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
202 FRONT ST
Lynden, WA 98264
(360) 354-4428
Memories & Condolences

October 15, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
October 14, 2020
Faithful Wishes Wreath
October 13, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
Thank You.
