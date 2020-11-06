Betty Jean Brown
March 16, 1928 - October 25, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Betty Jean (Sickles) Brown passed away peacefully October 25, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was born March 16, 1928 in Monroe Washington to Parker and Alda Sickles.
Betty attended Bellingham High School and graduated in 1946. She met Ed Brown at Sternhagen's grocery store where he worked after returning home from WWII. They were married on Valentine's Day in 1947.
Betty was very active in the Harborview Lions and also the PTA while her children were in school. She retired from the Bellingham School District after working there as an Educational assistant for special needs children.
Betty and Ed made their home on Huron street for 64 years. They loved to travel and made special trips to the southwest and Hawaii with their family. Their family feels blessed to have so many memories.
Betty and Ed moved to Brookdale/Cordata Court in 2014. After Ed's passing Betty stayed at Cordata Court until her final illness saw her move to Christian Health Center where she passed away peacefully with her family visiting her at the room window.
Betty is survived by her sister, Shirley Haines (Rod) of Pasco; children, James Brown (Margaret), Steve Brown (Rebecca), Liesa Krause (Marty); and good friend Doug Morrison. She also leaves eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Donations may be made to Harborview Lions Club.
We would like to thank the care givers of Cordata Court, PeaceHealth St. Joseph, and Christian Healthcare Center for making her life as comfortable as possible.
Love you Mom, you are missed.
She will be laid to rest at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale.
Please share your memories of Betty at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
